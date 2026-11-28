LONDON (AP) — Fading in and out of consciousness during one phase of her cancer treatment, Britain’s Princess Catherine struggled to make sense of her surroundings — a sterile hospital room with no fresh air, no greenery and nothing familiar to focus on.

But in that moment, as she recounts in a new documentary about her diagnosis and recovery, she became aware that someone was holding her hand.

“They weren’t talking to me. They weren’t trying to fix anything. They were just there,’’ she recalls, without identifying her comforter. “And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I’ll forever be grateful for. And it really made me realize the importance of simply being alongside somebody through their darkest times.’’

Cancer shifts something inside you

That message of gratitude — for the medical treatment she received and the second chance she’s been given — runs throughout the 30-minute film “Heal,” in which the woman commonly known as Kate discusses her experiences since being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. The vehicle for the film is her quest last June to complete the Three Peaks Challenge, a grueling effort to scale the tallest mountains in each of England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

The cameras follow Kate, now 44 and in remission, as she challenges her own body to see what it can do after surgery, chemotherapy and recovery. But the pilgrimage is as much spiritual as physical.

As she traverses the mountains, at times wearing a T-shirt and ball cap under brilliant blue skies and at others donning a hooded parka to shield her from the chilling mist, Kate talks about the changes cancer has brought to her life, including the realization that our time on Earth is short.

“I think when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities, you know, when faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite,’’ she said. “And in those moments, yes, a shift does happen.’’

Kate describes health being the great leveler

Whether intentionally or not, the film underscores the idea that despite her wealth and privilege and royal status, Kate faces many of the same challenges and fears as other people. It’s a theme she and her husband, Prince William, have stressed as they prepare for the time when they become king and queen.

But while “Heal” embodies Kate and William’s embrace of the idea that the royals have to be more open, it also demonstrates their determination to tell their story the way they want it told. Despite speculation from reporters and social media influencers, the film doesn’t reveal the type of cancer Kate was treated for or provide new details about her treatment.

Kate said the idea for the film began to germinate last spring as a way to support the Royal Marsden, the specialist cancer hospital where she was treated. The hospital, founded in 1851, has helped “hundreds of thousands of people’’ after they “receive the words no one wants to hear,’’ she said.

Proceeds from the film will go to the Royal Marsden charity, which is using Kate’s trek as the focus of a public fundraising campaign.

Healing is not just about the medicine

At a private screening last week in London, Kate said she wanted to help make it possible for more people to get holistic care that addresses the emotional, psychological, spiritual and social challenges of a cancer diagnosis, as well as medical treatment.

“Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong,” she said. “It is about finding balance in how we live, between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being.’’

Kate’s comments come two years after King Charles III was credited with boosting early testing and treatment of prostate cancer by speaking publicly about his own treatment for an enlarged prostate. An undisclosed form of cancer was discovered during that process and the king continues to undergo treatment.

Kate’s story is woven into the film as she hikes to the top of Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and finally Snowdon, or Yr Wyddfa, in Wales. The journey, excluding travel between the mountains, covers 23 miles and a total ascent of 3,064 meters (10,052 feet).

While the camera is there to chronicle the journey, she is pictured largely alone, except for when she meets other hikers and when her brother, James Middleton, joins her on the second climb.

When they reach the top of Scafell Pike, Middleton pulls out a phone to play a recording of Kate’s children urging their mother along.

Each child has a turn.

“Remember, I’m always in your heart with you, and I love you very much,’’ Louis, 8, says. “And I’ll be following behind your back with you.’’

“I’m tracking you on Flightradar up the mountains. … You look really, really strong,” says George, 13, a budding pilot. “Keep going and we’re right behind you.”

“Hello, Mummy. I love you so much,’’ says Charlotte, 11. “We are so proud of you doing your walk and your challenges.’’

Kate fights back tears. But not very hard.

The family greets her at the end of her challenge

When she completes the final climb, William and the children are there to embrace her.

Kate said she initially saw her challenge “as a solitary experience, in a way, as a pilgrimage.”

“But what I quickly realized is that our vulnerability is not something that we simply have to overcome or that separates us from others,” she said during the screening. “It is an essential part of being human. It could be the very thing that connects us.’’

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press