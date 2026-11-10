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Broadway finds its Prince: Jordan Fisher cast as ‘The Boy’ in ‘Purple Rain’ musical

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By AP News
Theater-Purple Rain

Theater-Purple Rain

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NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway has found its Prince — Jordan Fisher.

The actor, whose Broadway credits include “Hadestown,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Hamilton,” will play Prince’s leading role of “The Boy” in a musical adaptation of “Purple Rain.”

The musical will premiere at the Majestic Theatre next spring, beginning previews in March. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“Purple Rain” tells the vaguely autobiographical story of an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene who is juggling a tumultuous home life and a budding romance. The film, which won an Oscar for its song score, includes the hits “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U.” The soundtrack won two Grammys.

The show marks the first time Fisher, also known for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and winning “Dancing With the Stars,” originates a Broadway role.

The show made its world premiere in 2025 in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis with a story by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Since then, the creative team has changed. The Broadway version has a story by Peter Duchan and direction by Saheem Ali. Kris Kollins played “The Boy.”

Prince died in 2016.

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

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