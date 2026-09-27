11-man Australia hangs on to upset South Africa 42-38 in extraordinary rugby test

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia won an extraordinary rugby match with South Africa 42-38 after going down to 11 men and holding out the world champion on Sunday.

The Wallabies were brilliant for a 42-17 lead until the 70th minute when captain Harry Wilson was sin-binned for a high tackle that ramped up an already dramatic contest.

South Africa took advantage in a five-meter scrum to bag a penalty try and renew hope. That belief was kindled by more yellow cards to scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan, winger Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i and center Hunter Paisami that reduced Australia to 11 men by the 76th. By then, South Africa was only two scores behind.

But incredible defense by the 11 Wallabies restricted the equally desperate Springboks to one score by prop Ox Nché in the 80th and time ran out for the visitors.

“It was a crazy last 10 minutes,” Wilson told broadcaster Stan Sport. “But that first 70 minutes … we did exactly what we wanted.”

The four yellow cards, communication problems between the match officials who needed a cell phone on the field, and an illegal attempt by South Africa to replace record caps holder Eben Etzebeth, dragged out the last 20 minutes for nearly 35 minutes.

Australia, coming off a first series win in Argentina, is unbeaten in six straight tests for the first time since 2017. That year was also the last time South Africa conceded at least 42 points as its reputation for having the most depth in men’s international rugby took a hit in Perth.

The Springboks made 13 changes to their starting lineup after winning the grueling Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand two weeks ago. But they trailed 24-17 at halftime and even when the entire eight-man Bomb Squad bench was unleashed in the 50th, they couldn’t score in the second half until the 71st.

Wallabies lead by halftime

In a penalty-strewn start, Handré Pollard and Lonergan quickly found their goalkicking range. Then a Springboks lineout drive finished with hooker Johan Grobbelaar scoring for 10-3.

Australia’s backs struggled to string passes for the first 30 minutes but center Len Ikitau scored twice in two minutes, first from an offload by lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, then off an aerial contestable won by Sua’ali’i.

But the Boks also hit straight back, a beautiful pass by Pollard to Canan Moodie setting up Edwill van der Merwe’s seventh try in eight tests.

Then it was the turn of the Australia backs to show off, starting with a kick from Tom Wright for Max Jorgensen and soft hands giving flyhalf Ben Donaldson a try untouched and their first halftime lead against South Africa since 2022.

Two penalties by Lonergan stretched the lead to 30-17 but Ikitau had to limp off. From a tap penalty, Wilson scored by reaching over the top of a ruck and Lonergan’s sixth straight goalkick made it 37-17.

He missed for the first time when he didn’t convert a try by Jorgensen, who scooped up a dropped catch by Moodie 60 meters out. But Australia had 42 points, its most against the Boks in 20 years.

The scarcely believable 25-point gap began to unravel with Wilson’s yellow card.

Lonergan followed his skipper for interfering with South Africa’s pushover attempt that also earned the penalty try.

Van der Merwe could have had a second try but knocked on trying to catch Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s kickpass. But Sua’ali’i was sin-binned for being offside and another pushover attempt by South Africa successfully set up a try for scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and 42-31 with six minutes to go.

With four left, Wright appeared to finish off South Africa with an intercept try but it was ruled out after Paisami high-tackled Feinberg-Mngomezulu and was yellow-carded.

The desperate Boks saw Lood de Jager held up but Nché crash over, though there were only 20 seconds left of regulation time.

Then Wilson and Lonergan returned from the sin-bin to lift Australia to 13 men and pin back the Boks one final time.

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