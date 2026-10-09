Mulder claims two wickets as South Africa reduces Australia to 84-3 at lunch in 1st test

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s pacemen made an early impression as they reduced Australia to 84-3 at lunch on Day 1 of the first cricket test on Friday.

Wiaan Mulder picked up two wickets and Marco Jansen claimed one to reduce the touring team to 24-2 in 10.2 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne then led a recovery with 37, while Steve Smith was unbeaten on 25 after Australia had won the toss and opted to bat in the first game of a three-match World Test Championship series.

Travis Head was first to go, caught behind off Mulder for 9.

Nic Maddinson, who recently recovered from testicular cancer, is back for Australia for the first time since 2016.

He opened the innings with Head and faced 33 deliveries without scoring before being bowled by Jansen.

Smith then put on 60 with Labuschagne for the third wicket.

Just before the lunch break, Mulder trapped Labuschagne lbw. The batter reviewed but the decision stayed in the bowler’s favour on umpire’s call.

South Africa is the world test champion after beating Australia in the 2025 final.

It is Australia’s first trip to the country since the 2018 ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal.

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