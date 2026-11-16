Kenyan farmers adopt new techniques to curb erosion during heavy rains

LIMURU, Kenya (AP) — After losing much of her farm’s topsoil to heavy rains two years ago, Elizabeth Itotia is taking no chances as Kenya faces the October–December rainy season, which is expected to bring heavier-than-usual downpours.

Itotia’s 5-acre (2-hectare) farm in Limuru, Kiambu County, in central Kenya, lies on a slope that makes it vulnerable to soil erosion. Catastrophic rains in 2024 washed away much of the nutrient-rich topsoil and destroyed several crops, including kale, spinach, cabbage, potatoes and native vegetables, leaving her with estimated losses of 200,000 Kenyan shillings ($1,500). More than 230 people were killed in the floods.

To restore the damaged land, Itotia and her family had to bring in topsoil from other farms, an effort that required additional labor and money to make the land productive again.

Her experience highlights the challenges farmers in Kenya face when extreme weather events cause losses. In a country where most farmers depend on the rainy seasons, recovering from such losses can take months or even years.

The Kenya Meteorological Department forecast El Niño conditions during the short-rains season, which runs from mid-October to December. The El Niño phenomenon is associated with warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. In East Africa, it can bring heavier-than-usual rains.

The rainy season coincides with the corn harvest in Kenya. Corn, the country’s staple crop, is planted during the long-rains season and harvested as the short rains begin. Heavy rainfall during this period could force farmers to harvest early or leave corn insufficiently dried, increasing the risk of aflatoxin contamination.

After learning about soil conservation techniques on social media, Itotia adopted a method that involves filling sacks with sand and placing them in trenches to slow runoff and reduce soil erosion.

Itotia has also planted Napier grass and bamboo, whose roots help hold earth together, in areas vulnerable to erosion. The Napier grass also provides fodder for her livestock.

Her neighbor, Esther Njoki, has adopted a similar approach, filling sacks with soil to slow runoff and limit erosion.

“We have never applied this technique before, even though the soil in this area is very light and easily swept away,” Njoki said.

She said that the loss of topsoil leaves the land muddy, making cultivation and moving around the farm difficult.

The choice of crops planted during heavy rains matters

Samuel Munyiri, an agronomist at Osho Chemical Industries, said working the soil during the rainy season makes it more susceptible to being washed away. He said the sandbags being used by farmers were effective at reducing soil loss through runoff, especially in places where small channels have begun to form.

He advises farmers to adopt soil conservation practices such as terracing, constructing gabions — mesh boxes filled with soil or rocks to stop erosion — planting crops across slopes as opposed to along the slope and using cover crops that protect the soil from erosion.

He also urges farmers to consider crop that can tolerate high rainfall, such as corn, wheat and barley, and to adjust planting schedules, particularly during periods of prolonged heavy rainfall.

“Crops such as beans, potatoes and cabbages may be damaged by prolonged heavy rains and should be planted when the intensity of the rains is expected to subside,” he said.

Munyiri said cereals generally fare better than pulses during prolonged rains.

In Karatina, Nyeri County, in central Kenya, coffee farmer Moses Muhoro is also preparing for the rains after years of losses caused by heavy downpours.

In 2024, floods swept away the fertile topsoil on his farm, leaving behind less productive subsoil, the layer beneath the topsoil. The damage significantly reduced his coffee production the following year. Because coffee is an export crop, lower harvests can affect both farmers’ incomes and Kenya’s economy.

When The Associated Press visited Muhoro, he was digging trenches and filling sacks with soil to control runoff and prevent erosion.

“I learned this when I visited a friend who is also a farmer. His farm was steeper than mine, yet he had managed to minimize losses caused by heavy rains. I decided to try the same approach on my farm,” Muhoro said.

He said farmers in the area have suffered the effects of heavy rainfall largely because they lack timely information on how to prepare for and mitigate its impacts.

Protecting food security during climate shocks

David Koros, assistant director of forecasting at the Kenya Meteorological Department, said the agency provides daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal forecasts to help the public and various sectors prepare for changing weather conditions.

He said rainfall was expected to spread across the country by the end of October, with November projected to be the peak of the season.

Areas that could receive above-average rainfall include the coastal region, the northeastern and southeastern lowlands, and the eastern region, including the capital, Nairobi. Parts of western Kenya and the Rift Valley were also set for above-average rainfall, although the effects might be less severe, Koros said.

Western Kenya and the Rift Valley are among the country’s key food-producing regions, and losses there could have implications for national food security.

Experts stress the importance of building long-term resilience to safeguard food security.

Tom Fletcher, the U. N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said preparing early for climate shocks could help avert a humanitarian crisis.

Farmers also should be protected through insurance, said Alice Ruhweza, head of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, an agricultural nonprofit.

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By MAGDALENE WANJA

Associated Press