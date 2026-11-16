What to know about South Africa’s gun violence and its recent surge in mass shootings

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Two shootings hours apart have killed at least 17 people in different cities in South Africa, a country that has struggled for years with extremely high rates of violent crime, but has had a recent surge in mass shootings with high death tolls.

In the latest shootings on Sunday night, nine people were killed in a home in a settlement near the capital, Pretoria, and eight men were killed when a vehicle they were in was riddled with bullets near the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg.

There have now been nine major mass shootings that have gained national prominence in South Africa since last December. In the worst one, 18 people were killed when multiple gunmen shot patrons at a bar near Johannesburg.

That was one of three mass shootings in the space of a week in September. There were 10 or more fatalities in all of those attacks.

South Africa’s mass shootings often differ from the lone gunman ones sometimes seen in the United States and other countries. The shootings in South Africa are mostly connected to criminality, rather than ideological motive or personal grievance.

There is no standard global definition of mass shootings. In South Africa, police define a mass shooting as when three or more people are shot in a single attack.

Multiple gunmen are often involved

Almost all of the previous mass shootings in South Africa since December have involved multiple gunmen, though police didn’t immediately say if they were looking for more than one gunman in Sunday’s shootings.

Of the seven previous mass shootings, six of them involved more than one gunman.

Police said that the shooting on Sunday at the home in a township just outside Pretoria may have been a revenge attack for a mass shooting nearby last year when gunmen opened fire in a hostel and killed 12 people, including children.

Other recent mass shootings have taken place at bars or late-night entertainment venues, in homes or on the streets.

Many of the shootings are linked to criminal gangs

Authorities say many of South Africa’s mass shootings are linked to criminal gangs fighting each other or using violence against communities to establish control over areas.

Some, especially those in or near Johannesburg, occur in districts where there is a history of violence by illegal mining gangs.

Illegal mining gangs are notorious for terrorizing communities in the gold-mining areas around Johannesburg, where they are involved in the lucrative illicit gold trade. In other parts of the country, including Cape Town, gangs involved in selling illegal drugs or extortion rackets have been responsible for mass shootings.

Mass killings mostly happen in the poorest communities

South Africa has some of the highest homicide rates in the world and guns are often used. There were 5,427 homicides in South Africa in the three-month period between April and June this year, according to official police crime statistics. That’s an average of nearly 60 a day in a country of 62 million people.

Guns were used in more than 2,500 of those homicides.

But the violence mostly affects impoverished communities where police have struggled to curb gun crime. After a mass shooting killed 12 people in a poor Johannesburg neighborhood in June, residents said they had long complained to police about gangs and illegal guns in the area.

Distance from police stations or a lack of lighting are among the variables that make poor townships vulnerable to violent crime, according to experts. Police also have been criticized for being ineffective. Innocent bystanders, including children, are sometimes killed in the mass shootings.

Crime in South Africa mirrors its larger economic inequality. Affluent suburbs — sometimes just a few miles from townships — are well lit, often patrolled by armed private security personnel and have much lower violent crime rates.

Soldiers have been deployed to help police

South Africa reached a turning point in March when President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed soldiers on the streets in a yearlong operation to support police in the fight against violent crime committed by organized gangs. Ramaphosa said that crime was the biggest threat to South Africa’s democracy and economic development.

While some poor communities welcomed the soldiers as long-needed security for their neighborhoods, critics of the government said that using the army to fight crime was effectively an admission that the police had failed.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press