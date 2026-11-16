Cape Verde’s president is reelected for a second 5-year term, provisional results show

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — Cape Verde ’s president, José Maria Neves, has been reelected for a second five-year term, beating five challengers, including the first woman presidential candidate in the country’s history, provisional results show.

Neves called his reelection as president of the Atlantic island nation off West Africa “a great victory.” The election was dominated by high unemployment and the high cost of living, which has fueled emigration.

Provisional results showed Neves comfortably edged out his opponents, garnering 64% of the vote while Joana Rosa, the main opposition candidate, won 31.4%.

Rosa called Neves to concede defeat.

The small country has a history of smooth transfers of power and is one of the most stable in a region fraught with tense elections.

“The president of the republic does not have a majority; the president of the republic belongs to everyone,” Neves said in his victory speech.

Turnout was low, with only 31.7% of the 418,000 registered voters casting a ballot.

Neves said the low turnout could be explained by high emigration, population movements within the country and outdated voter records. He promised a study to examine the issue.

Under Cape Verde’s parliamentary system, the prime minister directs policy and holds most executive power. The directly elected president’s role is largely ceremonial, although the president can veto legislation.