JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Heavy rain prevented play in the final two sessions to leave South Africa on 386-7 after Day 3 of the first cricket test against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The home team dominated the opening hour, but skipper Temba Bavuma was then forced to retire hurt on 49 and it led to three wickets falling as South Africa replied to Bangladesh’s first-innings 400.

Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton put on 79 before the captain, who was batting with his right leg heavily strapped, could not continue.

Bangladesh had just taken the second new ball and Taskin then had Wiaan Mulder caught behind for a two-ball duck.

An over later, Marco Jansen was caught behind for 8 off Taskin.

South Africa was down to 376-7 when Hasan Mahmud removed Simon Harmer, caught behind for 1.

That meant the Proteas lost three wickets for 15 runs in 19 balls after Bavuma’s retirement.

South Africa reached lunch on 386-7 with Rickelton 56 not out and Kagiso Rabada unbeaten on 5. No play was then possible before the umpires called it off an hour into the final session.

South Africa took the No. 1 ranking after a recent series win at home against Australia but sits second in the World Test Championship table, with New Zealand first. The top two sides will contest the final next June.

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