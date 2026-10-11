India takes 2-1 lead in T20 cricket series as West Indies chase falls short

INDORE, India (AP) — Arshdeep Singh and spinner Naman Dhir shared five wickets as India beat West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20 cricket international on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Singh took 3-44, while Dhir picked up 2-39, as West Indies was restricted in its chase to 209-7.

Abhishek Sharma earlier hit 69 off 30 balls, including five sixes, and India scored 223 runs all out in its 20 overs after West Indies opted to field in Indore.

West Indies beat India in the second T20 by six wickets in Ranchi on Friday after its highest successful T20 run chase.

India won the series opener by eight wickets in Lucknow.

Put into bat, India got off to a good start despite losing Sanju Samson (3) cheaply.

Sharma hit five sixes on his way to 50 off 18 balls as India scored 87-1 in the powerplay. Its 100 came up in 7.2 overs as Sharma added 108 off 40 balls with Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 18.

Kishan hit one six and six fours but was stumped off Roston Chase (2-38) in the ninth over.

Chase trapped skipper Shreyas Iyer lbw for one in the same over. It triggered a mini collapse – India was down to 135-5 after losing four wickets for 20 runs.

Given West Indies’ batting exploits on this tour, India’s total almost didn’t seem enough. But the visitors got off to a slow start after losing in-form skipper Shai Hope for just five runs.

Singh bowled Hope in the second over and West Indies could only manage 54-1 in the powerplay.

Kamil Pooran (42) and Shimron Hetmyer (43) added 60 off 31 deliveries for the second wicket. The duo hit five sixes between them, forcing India to introduce Dhir’s offspin.

It worked as Dhir broke through – Hetmyer was bowled in the seventh over – and he also went on to dismiss Pooran. Patel removed Rovman Powell (5) as the Indian spinners returned three wickets in the middle phase.

Sherfane Rutherford scored 32 off 20, with two sixes, and added 46 off 27 with Quentin Sampson (21) but their dismissals left West Indies struggling.

Shamar Springer finished 35 not out off only 11 balls, including three sixes in the final over against Axar Patel, but could only reduce India’s winning margin.

Hyderabad will host the fourth T20 on Wednesday.

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