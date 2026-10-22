A magnitude 7 earthquake shakes China’s Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China’s Tibet on Thursday evening, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time, with its epicenter 191 kilometers (119 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area of northern Tibet. It put the earthquake’s depth at 18 kilometers (11 miles).

China’s official Xinhua News Agency cited the China Earthquake Networks Center as putting the depth at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Nagqu is more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Tibet’s capital, Lhasa.