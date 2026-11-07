Rain has the last say as India beats New Zealand by 4 runs in the 2nd ODI

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — India edged New Zealand by four runs under the Duckworth Lewis System in the second one-day cricket international Saturday as rain prevented a more gripping finale.

Chasing a paltry 135 for victory in a match reduced to 47 overs per side, India was 113-7 after 26 overs when the rain brought the match to an end.

Under the arcane system used to decide matches affected by rain, India was four runs ahead of a par score at the time the rain came and so took the match and a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The first match of the series in Auckland which India won by five wickets after bowling out New Zealand for 185 was also decided under DLS.

A thrilling finish was in prospect with India still needing 23 runs with just three wickets in hand when the rain arrived.

New Zealand had defended its small total superbly, thanks to aggressive bowling from Kyle Jamieson who took 3-35 from 10 overs and Jacob Duffy who took 3-35 from seven overs, including the early wickets of Shubman Gill for a first-ball duck and Virat Kohli for 7.

India’s chase was assisted by Rohit Sharma, who made 23 after failing in the first match of the series, Shreyas Iyer’s 30 from 46 balls and K.L. Rahul, who was 26 not out at the close.

India had been in trouble and 47-4 and later when it lost the consecutive wickets of Naman Dhir and Anshul Kamboj after being 86-5. The match finally ended amid a heavy shower at 11 p.m. local time.

Mitchell magic

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell made the only half-century of the match and shared a 59-run partnership with Mitchell Santner to allow New Zealand to reach 134 after it had been 53-5.

Mitchell was out for 55 and Santner for 31 while Henry Nicholls (11) was the only other New Zealand batter to reach double figures.

Gurnoor Brar produced difficult bounce and took 4-30 from 10 overs while Auqib Nabi struck twice early and finished with 2-31. Kamboj and spinner Axar Patel, bowling through the middle of the innings, took two wickets each.

“Bowling here in New Zealand, the pace and the bounce really helps so I enjoyed it,” said Brar, who was player of the match. “In India the pitches are a bit flat so we have to bowl that hard length but here that extra bounce is here so I was just bowling to my strengths.”

India wins the toss

India captain Shubman Gill won an influential toss, his sixth in seven matches across the T20 and ODI series, and couldn’t hide his delight at being able to send New Zealand in on a pitch that had sweated under the covers for two days.

Asked what he intended do after winning the toss, Gill grinned and said: “Bowl. No surprises there.” His New Zealand counterpart, Santner, looked dejected.

The toss was delayed by an hour because of a damp outfield and the match was reduced by three overs per side.

Gill has called tails in six matches and won the toss every time. The only time he called incorrectly was when he changed to heads.

The pitch was a little moist and tended to hold up early on. Later, the bowlers found sharper and more threatening bounce, making batting difficult and causing New Zealand to lose three wickets in the first nine overs.

The third match of the series is at Hamilton on Tuesday.

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By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer