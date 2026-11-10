Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
66.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Smog levels in Lahore force Pakistan to shift 2nd test against Sri Lanka to Rawalpindi

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Pakistan Air Pollution

Pakistan Air Pollution

Photo Icon View Photos

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Rawalpindi will host back-to-back test matches this month due to an increase in smog levels in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Lahore was due to host the second test against Sri Lanka from Nov. 17-21, but the PCB said the rise in poor air quality in the city has prompted the relocation of the World Test Championship game to Rawalpindi.

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore had touched the hazardous level of 421.

The two teams are currently playing the first test in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka reached 114-3 in reply to Pakistan’s formidable 434-9 declared on Day 2 on Tuesday.

Last month, Rawalpindi also hosted three T20s between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

___

See AP’s full cricket coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.