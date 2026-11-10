Smog levels in Lahore force Pakistan to shift 2nd test against Sri Lanka to Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Rawalpindi will host back-to-back test matches this month due to an increase in smog levels in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Lahore was due to host the second test against Sri Lanka from Nov. 17-21, but the PCB said the rise in poor air quality in the city has prompted the relocation of the World Test Championship game to Rawalpindi.

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore had touched the hazardous level of 421.

The two teams are currently playing the first test in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka reached 114-3 in reply to Pakistan’s formidable 434-9 declared on Day 2 on Tuesday.

Last month, Rawalpindi also hosted three T20s between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

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