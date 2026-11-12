Van crashes on mountain road in Nepal, 10 killed and 5 injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A passenger van veered off a mountain road in Nepal on Thursday and at least 10 people were killed and five were injured in the crash, police said.

The van rolled about 700 meters (2,300 feet) off the road before stopping on a slope near the village of Bhimphedi, about 60 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

Police from a nearby station were able to take the survivors to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the wreck was not clear, but police were investigating.

Nepal is celebrating the Tihar festival this week and people are traveling to their homes to celebrate with families.

Bus accidents in Nepal are mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles, and much of the Himalayan country is covered by mountains with narrow roads.