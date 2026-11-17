RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field in the second cricket test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The two-match series, which is part of World Test Championship, is tied after the drawn first test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week. The second test was relocated to Rawalpindi because of increased levels of smog at Lahore.

Both teams made one lineup change. Pakistan selected seam all-rounder Aamer Jamal in place of spin all-rounder Arafat Minhas, who was one of the four Pakistan players on debut in the first test and made a half-century in the first innings.

Sri Lanka opted for specialist spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and left out Dilshan Madushanka.

Another greenish wicket has been prepared for the match and Babar hoped his pace bowlers will take early advantage.

Pakistan is in last place in this WTC cycle, winning only two of the 10 test matches, while Sri Lanka is at No. 7 with one win, two losses and four draws.

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Lineups:

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Ghazi Ghori, Aamer Jamal, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Saqib Khan.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

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