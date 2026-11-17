ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolia’s President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said Tuesday that he will resign after another politician from the ruling Mongolian People’s Party accused him of benefiting financially from a government railway project seven years ago, when he served as prime minister.

The announcement came after Nyambaatar Khishgee, the former mayor of Ulaanbaatar, the country’s capital, on Saturday accused Khurelsukh of receiving 25 million dollars in connection with the Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait railway project. The former mayor belongs to a different faction of the same party as the president.

Following the accusations, the opposition Democratic Party then called for Khurelsukh to resign.

Khurelsukh rejected accusations of wrongdoing and said in an address to the nation on Tuesday that he had faced sustained attacks on his reputation for more than a month, even as he said he would resign.

“I have never stolen from my people or my state,” he said. “I will hand over my duties as president and become an ordinary citizen.”

He said he would cooperate with investigators.

The allegations say that Khurelsukh ensured the railway contract was awarded in 2019 to Bodi International LLC, one of the country’s biggest conglomerates, without a competitive tender and that he had received money in bribes from the company.

On Monday, Bodi denied in a statement that it had paid any cash bribes to senior government officials and civil servants, saying the allegations were defamatory and that the company had not done anything wrong.

Khurelsukh came into office when his party, the Mongolian People’s Party, won a majority in the legislature in 2021.

But the party has been beset by infighting in recent years, with Mongolia seeing three prime ministers taking office in just nine months.

Khurelsukh’s resignation would take effect once it is accepted by parliament, known as the State Great Khural.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the accusation of corruption came from a member of a faction of the ruling party, not from an opposition party.