ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolia’s parliament on Thursday approved the resignation of President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa after recent accusations by another politician in the ruling Mongolian People’s Party that he had benefited financially from a government railway project seven years ago, when he served as prime minister.

The president’s resignation highlights infighting underway between the factions of the ruling party and is seen as a political power play by experts.

The accusation came from Nyambaatar Khishgee, the former mayor of the country’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, who is from a different faction of the party. He lives in self-imposed exile in Canada.

Khurelsukh’s resignation took immediate effect after 96 out of 104 members of parliament — known as the State Great Khural — voted in favor of it.

According to Mongolian law, an election for his replacement must be held within four months, with the parliament speaker serving as interim president during this period.

Khurelsukh, who was in parliament on Thursday, had a warning for Nyambaatar.

“That individual who has flown away like a ‘bird’ must be brought back and made to answer before the law. I hear he is seeking asylum abroad,” Khurelsukh said and accused Nyambaatar of taking bribes related to a different development project.

On Tuesday, Khurelsukh had announced he was resigning and said he would cooperate with any investigation, though he denied corruption allegations.

“I have never stolen from my people or my state,” he said. “I will hand over my duties as president and become an ordinary citizen.”

While Khurelsukh is formally not part of the party, he is still active in its politics and a powerful figure in the country, analysts have said.

Marissa Smith, who served as an elections monitor in Mongolia in 2024, said an early election could be an advantage for both the ruling party and Khurelsukh. His term was originally due to end in June 2027.

Khurelsukh’s previous resignations had served to boost his political career, said Julian Dierkes, a Mongolia expert at the University of Mannheim in Germany.

Khurelsukh resigned in January 2021 when he served as prime minister so that he could run for president. He won six months later and his Mongolian People’s Party won a majority in the legislature at the same time.

“I see strong parallels to his resignation as prime minister in early 2021, ostensibly responding to protests the way he is claiming to be responding to corruption allegations, but then turning around merely months later to run for office,” Dierkes said.

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Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu in Bangkok contributed to this report.