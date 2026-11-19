QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bus rammed into a fuel truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, igniting a fire that killed at least 10 people and left several injured, police said.

The crash took place on the Makran coastal highway in Balochistan province, senior police officer Muhammad Aslam Bangulzai said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where some of the injured were listed in critical condition, he said, providing no further details. An investigation was underway.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws. In August 2022, a passenger bus rammed into a fuel truck in eastern Pakistan, killing 20 people.