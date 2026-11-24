KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will repatriate another 6,803 Myanmar nationals next month, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Tuesday as he defended the government’s engagement with Myanmar’s military leadership, despite a landmark international court ruling finding the country responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, Netherlands, last week found Myanmar guilty of genocide against its Rohingya minority, with evidence showing Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya in a 2017 military operation that included mass rapes and killings, and the destruction of thousands of homes.

Myanmar’s government has dismissed the ruling as unfair. Anwar told Parliament that Malaysia respected the ICJ’s ruling, but would continue to engage Myanmar’s leadership to facilitate the repatriation of refugees.

Malaysia hosts nearly 200,000 refugees from Myanmar, including Rohingya who fled a military crackdown and members of other ethnic minorities. Anwar said that efforts to resettle them in third countries had been unsuccessful and Malaysia couldn’t continue bearing the burden indefinitely.

He said that talks with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who visited Kuala Lumpur last month, had helped bring progress to the long-standing issue.

Another 1,500 people will be sent back on three Myanmar naval vessels on Dec. 6 and 7, while another 5,303 will return throughout next month by air, with all costs borne by Myanmar, Anwar said.

A total of 10,476 Myanmar nationals have already been repatriated this year, including 1,476 who were taken home aboard a Myanmar naval vessel on Sept. 29, he said.

Malaysia had secured a guarantee of a “safe and dignified return” for those repatriated, Anwar said.

“So far, based on monitoring by Malaysian intelligence, none of the 10,476 individuals have been subjected to any form of pressure,” he said.

Despite the engagement with Myanmar, Anwar said that Malaysia remained committed to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ peace plan on ending violence and resolving a prolonged crisis in Myanmar after the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. It had sparked widespread opposition that plunged large parts of the country into conflict.

The 11-nation regional bloc has renewed diplomatic pressure on Myanmar for failing to implement its peace initiative and restricted the country’s top leaders from major regional summits. Myanmar has slammed ASEAN for unfair treatment.