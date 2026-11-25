PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — China and Cambodia launched their eighth joint military exercise on Wednesday, seeking to strengthen ties between Beijing and its closest political partner in Southeast Asia. Cambodian military spokesperson Thong Solimo said the drills are the largest since the exercise began in 2016.

The 15-day Golden Dragon-2026 exercise will end on Dec. 9. Its stated focus is counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, anti-piracy operations and disaster relief.

The drills are part of Beijing’s broader push to expand its regional influence. Cambodia consistently backs Chinese foreign policy, while Beijing is its most important ally and benefactor. Chinese aid and investment have helped fuel Cambodia’s rapid economic growth in recent decades.

The United States, China’s main rival for influence in the region, has expressed concern over the military ties between Beijing and Phnom Penh. Cambodia suspended its joint Angkor Sentinel exercise with the United States in 2017, after the last drills in 2016. Following efforts by both sides to improve military relations, the exercise is set to resume next February.

Beijing has helped fund an expansion of the Ream Naval Base on Cambodia’s southern coast, raising concerns it could become a strategic outpost for the Chinese navy in the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodia has repeatedly denied any agreement granting China special privileges or the establishment of a foreign military base.

Cambodian leaders have said warships from all friendly countries are welcome to dock at its new upgraded facility, provided they comply with certain conditions. In January this year, the U.S. warship USS Cincinnati arrived at Ream, marking the first time a U.S. Navy warship has docked at the facility since its Chinese-funded renovation was completed in 2025.

According to Cambodia’s state broadcaster TVK, three Chinese vessels arrived at Ream earlier this week to take part in the Golden Dragon exercise. The opening ceremony was presided over by Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha and Rear Adm. Liu Sumin, commander of China’s Guangzhou Naval Base.

Tea Seiha said the exercise does not aim to threaten or provoke the security of any third country, but is purely for the purpose of strengthening global security and humanitarian relief. Liu Sumin echoed the point, saying through an interpreter that “Its content does not target any third party, nor is it related to the regional situation or any specific security issues.”

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press