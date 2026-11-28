CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — India trailed New Zealand by 240 runs with only four first-innings wickets in hand at stumps Saturday on the second day of the second cricket test.

New Zealand had its most productive day of the series, reaching 356 after resuming at 246-5, then removing the cream of India’s batting to leave the tourists 116-6 at the close.

Washington Sundar was out to the last ball of the day, leaving Dhruv Jurel 7 not out.

Earlier, Tom Blundell made 89 in his 50th test to lead the rearguard which added 110 runs for New Zealand’s last five wickets.

Matt Henry then bowled Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over of the India innings to foreshadow a strong bowling performance from New Zealand which saw Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.L. Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant all back in the pavilion by stumps.

India begins well

The day began well for India when it broke a threatening overnight partnership between Blundell and Glenn Phillips which was worth 62 when play resumed. Anshul Kamboj removed Phillips for 36 when only one run had been added to New Zealand’s overnight score.

But Blundell went on in partnerships with Nathan Smith (26), Kyle Jamieson (19) and Henry (19) to significantly boost New Zealand’s total. Akash Deep took 5-99 in the New Zealand innings, not helped by his teammates who dropped several catches from his bowling. Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless from 26 overs.

New Zealand couldn’t help but recall India’s mammoth first innings of 720-9 declared in the the drawn first test when the tourists came to bat. Those memories may have been dispelled when Henry bowled Jaiswal (0) with the sixth ball of the India innings which was full and straight and ripped through the batter’s defenses.

Jamieson then struck twice to remove Padikkal and Gill as India went to tea at 59-3.

Pant’s performance

That brought out Pant who approached his innings with typical theatricality. He charged the very first ball he faced, from Jamieson, swinging wildly and missing.

Apparently chastened, he batted cautiously for some time then smashed a huge six from the bowling of Jacob Duffy. Soon afterwards he charged Duffy and hit a catch to Jamieson close in on the off side.

Pant was riding an electric bike through the park that surrounds Hagley Oval on Tuesday. A social cricket match was in progress and members of the batting side flagged down Pant and asked him to join, which he did so willingly.

He hit 54 runs from 21 bills as an auspicious ringer and some of the mood of that match might have infected his batting on Saturday. Duffy dismissed Pant (23) and Rahul (25) as India slipped to 104-5.

Sundar and Jurel tried to steer India to stumps without further loss, adding 12 runs from 9a balls. But Sundar was caught by Tom Latham in slip off Nathan Smith from the last ball of the day.

The first test in Wellington was drawn and both teams need a win in Christchurch to improve their standings in the World Test Championship.

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