Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
85.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

5 migrants drown while crossing from Croatia to Slovenia

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Five migrants have drowned while trying to cross the Kupa river on the border between Croatia and Slovenia, Croatian police said on Friday.

An officer who arrived first at the scene jumped into the river, which is called Kolpa in Slovenia, police said. He helped rescue five other people from the river, while the remaining migrants crossed into Slovenia, a statement said.

No other details were immediately available.

Croatia lies on the so-called Balkan land route used by migrants trying to reach Western Europe. People fleeing war and poverty in their countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa often face perils on their monthslong journeys.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.