Romanian appeals court orders pro-Russian figure detained for 30 days in fraud case

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian appeals court on Tuesday ordered pro-Russian former politician Calin Georgescu, who topped the polls in the first round of Romania’s 2024 canceled presidential election, to be placed under pretrial detention for 30 days in a fraud case.

Georgescu, who ran as an independent and declared zero campaign funding, was disqualified from the second round after allegations emerged that Russia had run a coordinated campaign to promote him.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, carried out raids at five addresses on Sept. 21, including at Georgescu’s home, as part of an investigation into alleged fraud and setting up an organized criminal group. Georgescu was initially detained for 24 hours and has denied any wrongdoing.

DIICOT alleged that Georgescu and two other men formed a group in 2021 that defrauded a businessman from Buzau County of 1.1 million euros, on the pretext that it would enable him to access foreign credit up to 15 million euros ($17 million).

The appeals court overturned another court’s decision last week, and granted prosecutors’ initial request for a 30-day pretrial detention period.

During the raids, DIICOT said it found jamming devices, data storage devices, and identity documents that it suspected were fake. The agency said the group operated in both Romania and the United Kingdom.

Georgescu became a highly divisive figure in Romania after his surprise success in the 2024 presidential election.

Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the first-round results after the allegations of Russian interference emerged. Georgescu denounced the court’s decision as an “officialized coup” and denied any wrongdoing.

Prior to the 2024 election, Georgescu had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioned Ukraine’s statehood, but insisted he is not pro-Russian. Moscow also denied it interfered with Romania’s election.

After the election was annulled, prosecutors launched a criminal probe into Georgescu, with allegations including election campaign funding abuses, supporting fascist groups, and false declarations of campaign funding and asset disclosures.

Georgescu was barred from entering the election rerun, which was held in May last year and won by Nicusor Dan.