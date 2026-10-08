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15-year-old arrested after attack at Polish school that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

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By AP News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A teenager allegedly attacked three employees at a primary school in Poland Thursday, killing one, authorities said.

Thursday’s attack occurred around 9 a.m. in Leszczydół-Nowiny, roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Warsaw.

The suspect, a 15-year-old former student, attacked the school’s principal, a custodian and a teacher with a sharp object. The teenager was subdued by the school’s principal and taken into custody, according to Polish news agency PAP. The custodian, a 37-year-old woman, died.

The violence occurred a day after a 19-year-old student at a vocational school in northern Poland attacked fellow students, teachers and passersby with a sharp object, wounding eight people before fleeing and being taken into custody nearby.

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