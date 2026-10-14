Clashes erupt in Albania as protesting students join anti-government movement

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TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police fired water cannons at student protesters in Albania’s capital Wednesday as clashes continued for a second day, with demonstrators joining a broader anti-government campaign opposed to a development project linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Officers in riot gear clashed with youths who set up street barricades using burning trash bins.

The demonstrations began over grievances with Albania’s public education system, but students later joined so-called Flamingo anti-government movement, which is calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama over allegations of widespread corruption.

Dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution” after protesters used signs depicting the pink bird, the movement has staged months of rallies against the proposed coastal project, fueling political tensions in Albania.

Late Tuesday, a student rally turned violent, with demonstrators smashing shop windows and rioting as police used tear gas to disperse the crowds. Police said 23 people were detained overnight, while six officers and one journalist were injured.