Russia’s top security agency says it arrested a Swedish man on suspicion of sabotage

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top domestic security agency said Thursday it has arrested a Swedish citizen on charges of illegally crossing the border.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, the top successor agency to the Soviet KGB, said in a statement that the man was arrested in the northwestern Pskov region. It didn’t give his name.

The FSB said that the Swedish man had previously served with a military drone unit in Ukraine and fought against Russia. The agency added that the man said that he wanted to join the Russian military, a claim it said was a cover for his plans to carry out acts of sabotage at Russian military facilities.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said it was aware of media reports but that it is “not currently handling any such matter.” The Swedish Embassy in Moscow has refused to comment.