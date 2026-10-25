Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

All 8 of Slovakia’s regional heads were reelected

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Belgium Europe Summit

Belgium Europe Summit

Photo Icon View Photo

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The heads of all eight of Slovakia’s regions were reelected, according to results released Sunday.

Incumbents supported by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico’s ruling coalition retained two regional leadership posts in the election on Saturday. The candidates of parliamentary pro-Western opposition retained four regions while independents kept the remaining two posts.

In a notable contest in the eastern Prešov region, the head of the opposition Christian Democrats, Milan Majerský, won with over 48% of the vote, beating a candidate nominated by the far right Republic party, who received 35%. The Republic is currently the third most popular party in Slovakia, according to polls.

A parliamentary election in Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million people and a European Union and NATO member, will take place next year.

In a separate election traditionally dominated by independent candidates, Matúš Vallo, representing the opposition, was reelected for the third time as mayor of the capital, Bratislava.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.