All 8 of Slovakia’s regional heads were reelected

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The heads of all eight of Slovakia’s regions were reelected, according to results released Sunday.

Incumbents supported by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico’s ruling coalition retained two regional leadership posts in the election on Saturday. The candidates of parliamentary pro-Western opposition retained four regions while independents kept the remaining two posts.

In a notable contest in the eastern Prešov region, the head of the opposition Christian Democrats, Milan Majerský, won with over 48% of the vote, beating a candidate nominated by the far right Republic party, who received 35%. The Republic is currently the third most popular party in Slovakia, according to polls.

A parliamentary election in Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million people and a European Union and NATO member, will take place next year.

In a separate election traditionally dominated by independent candidates, Matúš Vallo, representing the opposition, was reelected for the third time as mayor of the capital, Bratislava.