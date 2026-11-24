BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police arrested a teenager in central Serbia on Tuesday after he fired a small-caliber rifle in a high school hallway.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. local time at the First Technical School in the town of Kragujevac, wounding two people, authorities said.

Police said one person had injuries “most probably caused by a firearm” and the other from broken glass. Both were transferred to a local hospital.

Police gave no other details.

Principal Nemanja Joksimović told local media the 17-year-old shooter was a student at the school.

“This happened during the first class, so other students were inside the classrooms, which is good under the circumstances,” he said.

School shootings are not common in Serbia. The first-ever school shooting happened in 2023 when a 13-year-old boy killed nine children and a school guard in an elementary school in Belgrade and injured six people.