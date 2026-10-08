UK Ministry of Defense patrols arrest 2 Latvians near an RAF base

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Ministry of Defense security patrols arrested two Latvian men near an RAF base that houses U.S. and NATO intelligence operations, police said Thursday.

The base, RAF Molesworth, 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of London, is operated by the U.S. Air Force and includes intelligence personnel from the U.S. Africa Command and the NATO Intelligence Fusion Center, which provides information to the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.

The two men, who live in the U.K., were initially arrested at 2 a.m. Thursday after Ministry of Defense Police and Cambridgeshire constabulary found a small hole in the perimeter fence.

The men, aged 36 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a prohibited site and criminal damage. They were also arrested on suspicion of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the U.K.

The matter is now being investigated by counterterrorism police due to the nature of the offense.