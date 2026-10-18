German authorities investigate a hole cut into a fence at Leipzig airport

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Sunday were investigating how a gaping hole was cut overnight into a fence around Leipzig airport.

The unexplained damage to the fence took place at the same airport where an attack with an explosives-laden drone was attempted in August. German authorities blamed that on Russia, an allegation denied by Moscow.

The damage was discovered at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, the dpa news agency reported. Police said initial evidence suggested that a vehicle had plowed through the fence along a publicly accessible road.

Emergency teams who searched the airport grounds didn’t find the vehicle or any intruder on site, the agency reported.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear whether there was any connection between the discovery of the hole and the earlier drone incursion.

Moscow has been widely accused by Western officials of running a campaign of sabotage and disruption, including with the use of drones, with the aim of undermining support for Ukraine and destabilizing European nations.