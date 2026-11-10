Spain holds state funeral for 69 killed in high-speed rail crash

TOLEDO, Spain (AP) — Relatives of the 69 people killed in a high-speed rail collision in Spain last month attended a state funeral on Tuesday with Spain’s royals, almost two weeks after the crash.

The ceremony took place in the towering 13th-century Toledo Cathedral in central Spain.

The collision happened on Oct. 28 when a high-speed train slammed into another that was stationary on the Madrid-Seville line near Urda, around 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital.

It was the second deadly collision this year involving Spain’s extensive high-speed rail network, shattering Spaniards’ trust in the transit system that is regarded as one of the country’s crowning achievements.

Under growing pressure, Transport Minister Óscar Puente stepped down last week. His resignation was followed by that of Luis Pedro Marco, who was head of Spain’s railway infrastructure operator.

Spain will hold a general election on Nov. 29, in which progressive Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is seeking reelection.

Sánchez did not attend Tuesday’s funeral service.

A 16th-century sculpture of Christ was moved from the town of Urda to the cathedral in Toledo for the funeral service.

Residents of Urda placed 69 candles near the altar in honor of the victims. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia sat near their families.

Sánchez has pledged an investigation and improvements to restore trust in the rail system that last year carried 45 million travelers, including millions of tourists.

Last week, the European Union’s independent prosecutor said it had opened an investigation into possible fraud in the use of European funds allocated for safety upgrades and renovations on the same high-speed railway line on which both fatal crashes this year took place.

Rail travel in Spain was disrupted on Tuesday due to a train drivers’ strike. A general strike on Wednesday is expected to cause further disruptions to public transit, and shutter or slow down businesses, factories and shops across Spain.

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Naishadham reported from Barcelona.

By FRANCISCO SECO and SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press