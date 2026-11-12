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Armed robbers flee Paris jewelry store on motorcycles

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By AP News

PARIS (AP) — Paris police said Thursday that armed robbers held up a jewelry store in the French capital before fleeing on motorcycles.

No one was injured.

The robbery took place around 11:15 a.m. in the city’s central 2nd arrondissement, police said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The robbers displayed weapons but did not use them, police said.

Authorities said substantial resources were being deployed to track down those responsible and that officers would examine the scene.

Police did not identify the store, specify the number of robbers or provide details about what was stolen or its value.

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