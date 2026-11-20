LONDON (AP) — A British anti-immigration activist who has led protests against migrants crossing the English Channel was jailed for 15 months Friday for slashing a dinghy while a rescuer was still aboard and while he was livestreaming on social media.

Daniel Thomas, 37, pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Crown Court to criminal damage earlier this month.

Judge James Newton-Price told Thomas that the offense amounted to “flagrant interference and a deliberate disruption” of the legitimate activities of Britain’s Border Force, Coastguard and the volunteers of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

“All of those organizations perform essential roles,” he said. “They do necessary, highly sensitive and difficult jobs, and which should not be disrupted by a publicity-seeker slashing with a knife a boat they were attempting to recover.”

Social media video of the Sept. 22 incident showed Thomas, who goes by the nickname Danny Tommo, taking a knife to an inflatable boat, which had no migrants aboard but was occupied by a French rescue services member.

The judge said by his count the boat was knifed eight times, and while accepting there was “no immediate danger” to the rescue worker on the boat, he said having a protester shouting at them quite so aggressively “would have been highly alarming to anyone.”

Successive U.K. governments have struggled to stop people — more than 41,000 last year — from making the dangerous journey across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Thomas, founder of a group called Patriot Platform, has taken a leading role in a new tactic to confront police and rescuers in an attempt to try to stop small boats from landing on English shores. The confrontational protests have drawn large groups of masked men in black.

The U.K. government has condemned the “intimidating and thuggish behavior” of anti-immigrant demonstrators.