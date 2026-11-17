Chemicals in many everyday items that tinker with a body’s hormones are a growing threat to human health and the environment, and science now better understands the harm they cause, a new United Nations report said Tuesday.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals, or EDCs, are found in many plastic items, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, toys, household goods, electronics and pesticides. The new report, written by scientists, estimates the health-related costs from exposure to these chemicals exceed $1.1 trillion annually worldwide. It calls for urgent, coordinated international action to protect human health and the environment.

The policies and regulations to transform the products and sectors causing widespread exposure to these chemicals remain “fragmented and insufficient,” it says.

The United Nations Environment Program and World Health Organization issued the report.

“This report is an important step towards a safer world, free from exposure to EDCs,” the two U.N. bodies wrote in the foreword. “Solutions do exist. Some safer alternatives are available. The task for policymakers is to ensure that these solutions and alternatives are deployed – to protect human, animal and planetary health, and save trillions of dollars each year.”

The “state of the science” report describes what scientists have learned about exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals and their effects since 2012. Previous reports assessed the science on EDCs in 2002 and 2012 to inform policymakers and guide action.

Jacqueline Alvarez, chief of the UNEP Chemicals and Health Branch, said the new report builds on those assessments, while reflecting a field that has advanced substantially in the breadth of health effects documented, in the sophistication of exposure science, in the development of testing and assessment methodologies, and in a growing understanding of the socioeconomic costs of regulatory inaction.

Report says there’s strong evidence these chemicals harm health

Humans and wildlife are exposed to a wide range of these chemicals, and the evidence linking exposure to diseases and disorders “is strong and continues to grow,” the report says. People can be exposed through ingestion, skin absorption, inhalation and direct contact with medical devices during procedures. Children can also be exposed by putting toys containing these chemicals in their mouths and through skin contact with these toys.

Prenatal and early-life exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals affects neurodevelopment, cognition and behavior; EDCs are linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity, type-2 diabetes and metabolic liver disease, according to the report. Reproductive organs, fertility and thyroid functions are also disrupted.

When the 2012 report was published, there was a lot of evidence these chemicals harmed health, but it was not necessarily pointing in the same direction at the same kind of health effects, said Laura Vandenberg, one of the lead authors for Tuesday’s report. Vandenberg also contributed to the 2012 report.

Now, there’s “essentially a statement of irrefutable evidence linking EDCs to human health effects and also environmental damage,” said Vandenberg, a professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

People are exposed to these chemicals through some plastics

Some countries are pushing to regulate chemicals used to make plastics as part of the negotiations over a global treaty to end plastic pollution. This report empowers those countries that are pushing for controls, said Bjorn Beeler, international coordinator for the International Pollutants Elimination Network.

Beeler said the amount of harm from these chemicals is only going to increase in future years as plastic and chemical production is projected to skyrocket — a “toxic tidal wave” no one is prepared for. IPEN wants a treaty that places global controls on hazardous chemicals in plastics and ends the rapid growth of plastic production. Negotiations are set to resume early next year.

Chemical additives to plastics impart flexibility, rigidity, UV stabilization, durability and other characteristics that help products perform as intended, said the American Chemistry Council, a trade group that represents the U.S. chemical industry. The industry considers the safe use of chemicals paramount, said Kimberly Wise White, ACC’s vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs.

The plastics industry opposes efforts to impose new restrictions through the treaty, arguing that chemicals used in plastics are best regulated through existing international conventions and national laws that consider all of a chemical’s uses. White said comprehensive frameworks, like the Toxic Substances Control Act in the U.S. and the European Union’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals regulation, that evaluate uses of a chemical to determine risk, are the most effective way to regulate plastic additives.

The International Council of Chemical Associations, which represents manufacturers and producers around the world, has contributed $1.65 million (1.5 million euros) and provided technical expertise to help countries implement chemical management systems, as well as created a publicly accessible plastic additives database.

Few chemicals have been tested for endocrine disruption

More than 350,000 chemicals and chemical mixtures have been registered for production and use globally, but the vast majority have never been evaluated for endocrine-disrupting properties, the report says.

There has been more effort in recent years to develop testing programs, which were highlighted as a major need in the 2012 report. However, most of that testing has not led to action to regulate these chemicals and control exposure, Vandenberg said.

The take-home message from Tuesday’s report, she said, is that “in many, many cases we know enough to act. Why haven’t we acted?”

Chemicals have been removed from products when people become aware and stop buying products containing a certain chemical, like bisphenol A (BPA), which has been used to make plastic containers for storing food and beverages, Vandenberg said. But that can lead to a “whack-a-mole problem,” where a substitution is created but it’s structurally similar or insufficiently tested, she added.

To truly reduce people’s exposures to these chemicals, it must be done at a policy level throughout society, Vandenberg said.

The report identifies key areas for action

The report says regulators should aim to protect vulnerable populations from exposure, particularly during pregnancy, infancy and childhood; improve monitoring and understanding of exposure to these chemicals; advance the identification and testing of them; account for the costs of exposure; and strengthen regulations, among other steps.

The estimate of the annual health-related costs is a conservative calculation that accounts for the cost of health treatment and lost productivity, the report says. The $1.1 trillion price tag doesn’t account for the additional costs associated with contaminated drinking water, loss of biodiversity, impacts on food production and even human rights.

Bethanie Carney Almroth, U.N. Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights, said she hopes the report will spur action, though international cooperation is challenging.

“This report makes clear that new regulations are needed, new testing paradigms must be adopted,” said Carney Almroth, an ecotoxicology professor at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg. “We need to reverse responses from reactive to proactive. We need to prevent harm from occurring, rather than merely documenting and treating it after the fact.”

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By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press