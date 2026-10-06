Heavy rains pummel St. Vincent and the Grenadines, forcing school closures

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines shuttered all schools on Tuesday after heavy rains unleashed flooding and landslides across the eastern Caribbean island.

The local meteorological office said that more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain have fallen in 24 hours as a tropical wave moves through the region.

Authorities said fallen trees and landslides blocked main roads, while severe flooding damaged homes and affected infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the tropical wave was moving westward across the eastern Caribbean as it reported strong thunderstorms in the vicinity. It noted that another tropical wave was forming off Africa’s west coast.

The storm comes as the Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet this year due to a strong El Niño, which disrupts storm formation over that ocean.

No hurricanes have been reported during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The last time the first Atlantic hurricane formed this late in the season was Oct. 8, 1905.