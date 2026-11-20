MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Honduran court acquitted two U.S. citizens of human trafficking charges Friday in connection with the 2022 disappearance of Angie Peña, in a case that has drawn attention to the lack of justice for violence against women in the Central American country.

The court ruled there was a lack of evidence to link Harold Green and William James Murdock to the disappearance and allegations that Peña was sex trafficked. The men were convicted of a lesser crime of criminal association, along with U.S. citizen Gary Lee Johnston and Honduran Gustavo Trejo.

Julissa Villanueva, a former vice minister of security who has advocated for justice, described the case in a post on X before the verdict as a “painful reminder that impunity cannot continue to operate in our territory.”

Peña, 22, disappeared Jan. 1, 2022, after taking a Jet Ski ride while on vacation with her family in Roatan, an island off the coast of Honduras.

Authorities initially investigated her disappearance as a possible accident, but the case expanded into a trafficking investigation after the Jet Ski she used was found in Belize, some 90 nautical miles (170 kilometers) away.

Johnston was accused of commercial sex trafficking and child pornography and sentenced to 32 years in a case separate from the proceeding involving Peña after his house in Roatan was searched and authorities found a minor there.

Lawyers representing the family have questioned the lack of transparency of the investigation and trial, which was not open to the press or general public. Peña’s family said it has received death threats, and the August killing of Dereck McNeil, a key protected witness, further exposed the dangers of seeking justice in Honduras.

The Honduran public prosecutor’s office alleged that Green, Murdock, Johnston and Trejo are all part of a sex trafficking network that included minors and that the group also carried out other crimes, including drug trafficking. Police and at least one judge helped facilitate the criminal network, the office previously said, without naming the officials.

Defense lawyers for the four men denied involvement and requested an acquittal. McNeil, the protected witness who was killed, alleged further corruption within a special unit of the public prosecutor’s office known as the ATIC. In videos made public after his death, he accused the unit of leaking information about the case and being linked to drug trafficking networks. The ATIC director has denied any corruption and said that the unit has not been involved in investigating Peña’s disappearance.

Villanueva, the former vice minister, previously told The Associated Press that she believes Peña’s disappearance hides the larger criminal structure around it, which she compared to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

An analysis by Honduran media found that the country was mentioned more than 100 times in the Epstein files, including multiple references to Roatan.

“We will not rest until Angie’s whereabouts are clarified and those responsible for profiting from human dignity are condemned to the full extent of the law,” Villanueva posted on X Friday.

The men will remain in preventive detention until their sentencing for criminal association on Dec. 9.

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By ANNA-CATHERINE BRIGIDA

Associated Press