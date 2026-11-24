RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who survived 11 days on his own in the Amazon rainforest is currently recovering at a hospital in the Brazilian city of Macapa, as rescue workers reveal more details about his surprising ordeal.

Janarino Ferreira dos Santos, 74, was rescued by park rangers and volunteers on Friday in a thick patch of rainforest about 10 km (6 miles) from Macapa in northeastern Brazil. Rescue workers said Dos Santos was able to survive in the jungle by eating berries, drinking water from natural sources and making bedlike structures with the leaves of acai palms, where he could rest for the night.

“When he was younger he had worked in the rainforest, so he knew how to get around,” said Aniel Cardoso, a park ranger who helped find dos Santos.

Cardoso and a group of volunteers who joined the search for dos Santos on Friday said they were able to find the man after they identified his footprints and realized he had been walking around in circles. As they tracked dos Santos’ footprints, the rescuers came across a bed made from acai leaves that looked like it was at least four days old. Later, they came across a second bed with leaves that seemed to have been taken down from a palm tree that same morning.

“That’s when we realized he could be alive, and that he could be close,” Cardoso said. The rescuers found dos Santos in a thick patch of the forest, sitting down barefoot and wearing only underwear.

“He wasn’t able to talk, he was no longer walking and he was very thirsty,” Cardoso said.

The search, which started a day after the man went missing, brought together family members, volunteers and public safety teams, who faced difficult conditions in the forest. Firefighters and specialized teams used ground searches, helicopter and drone overflights as well as thermal cameras to look for signs of the missing man.

As the days passed and no news of dos Santos emerged, his granddaughter took to social media to urge volunteers and authorities to persist with the search.

Getting dos Santos out of the forest proved challenging as dense vegetation, flooded areas and swampy grounds prevented him from walking unaided, so rescuers improvised a stretcher using ropes and carried him through the difficult terrain.

Cardoso said the man had walked out of his home on the edge of the rainforest while his relatives were visiting a neighbor.

He said that finding dos Santos was “very gratifying” because two months ago, another man had gone missing in the rainforest near Macapa, but had already died by the time he was found by rescue workers.

“This time, thank God, we were able to deliver this citizen alive,” Cardoso said.

By LUCAS DUMPHREYS

Associated Press