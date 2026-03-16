Sonora City Council To Vote On Proposals To Grow Farmers Market

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on proposed changes to the Sonora Farmers Market on Monday evening.

The market has been operational since the 1990’s on Saturday mornings. It aims to provide both community building and economic benefits. The location, often just referred to as the Farmers Market lot, is situated between Stewart, Shepherd, Theall, and Linoberg streets.

Last year, as a pilot project, working with the local Blue Zones group, the city also closed Stewart Street, between Lyons and Theall, on Saturday mornings, to expand the footprint. The council will vote on making that a permanent change during the market season.

The market traditionally runs from mid-May through mid-October. The council will vote on potentially expanding the market days, by three weekends past Mid-October, including an end-of-season holiday market ahead of Thanksgiving.

Other items on today’s council agenda include recognition of Police Dispatcher/Records Specialist Tammy Gillespie for her service and retirement, and a presentation by Chief Turu Vanderwiel about recent changes to the department’s personal appearance standards.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.