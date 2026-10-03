A Golden Soiree To Help Those Battling Cancer

Sonora, CA—A Golden Soiree was held last weekend to help those battling cancer, with more than $290,000 raised at Adventist Health Sonora’s Joie de Vivre event, and there is still time to donate.

Titled “Golden Soiree,” the benefit for the Diana J. White Cancer Institute was held at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort on Sunday, September 27, 2026. It was an elegant evening for the crowd of 310 supporters, who enjoyed a silent and live auction, a presentation of the annual Distinguished Citizen and Distinguished Physician Awards, a presentation on the Cancer Institute’s new palliative care program, and a celebration of an extraordinary metastatic prostate cancer survivor. The events’ musical entertainment was the Columbia College Music Department and Orchestra.

“The Diana J. White Cancer Institute is a vital resource, providing advanced care options close to home,” says Greg McCulloch, president of Adventist Health Sonora. “As the need for cancer care continues to grow in our community, we’re exceeding capacity in our infusion center and other clinical areas. Having this tremendous support from our community helps us fund lifesaving technology, expand patient services, and ensure high-quality and timely care for patients and families when they need it most.”

Attendees also celebrated several outstanding individuals. Margie Bulkin, a former Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools and a career educator who served the community for over two decades, was honored with the 2026 Distinguished Citizen Award for her educational leadership.

“It was truly an honor to celebrate Margie Bulkin, who has contributed so much time and expertise to improving lives through education,” McCulloch says. “Her work has empowered thousands of local students with access to training and career pathways that pave the way for brighter futures. Many of these students have entered the medical field, allowing local healthcare providers to hire home-grown talent for often hard-to-fill positions.”

Alan Levine, MD, the hospital’s anesthesiologist and medical staff chief, received the 2026 Distinguished Physician Award. AHS authorities stated that he was recognized for over 30 years of providing exceptional patient care, outstanding leadership, and dependable guidance as a steady role model for his colleagues.

Krysta Wolken, NP, a sixth-generation Sonora resident and family nurse practitioner, was the “Distinguished Speaker” for the evening. She presented a moving speech, addressing the audience about the quality of care and affection offered to patients at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute. She also discussed additional services, such as palliative care, which is specialized medical treatment aimed at relieving the symptoms, discomfort, and stress of a serious disease in order to improve the quality of life for both the patient and their family and allow them to make the most of their time. The gathering then toasted Chris Montesano, a cherished husband, father, and grandpa who overcame metastatic prostate cancer.

Attendees were also invited through fund-a-need to support the Supporting the Healing Spaces Initiative $200,000 project aimed at increasing infusion center capacity, upgrading infusion chairs, and providing more comfortable waiting and family seating areas at the Cancer Institute.

“We are amazed by the outpouring of support for this initiative, which, thanks to the generosity of our community, was fully funded with the addition of those who raised their paddles during the fund-a-need,” McCulloch announced.

The Adventist Health Sonora Foundation continues to tally the total from the generosity and support of donors who continue to support local cancer patients, and it is not too late for those who may wish to give; click here.