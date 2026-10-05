Founding Of Yosemite Celebrated By Descendants Of Roosevelt and Muir

Ted Roosevelt the 4th on the left (great grandson of Theodore Roosevelt) and Robert Hannah on the right, great great grandson of John Muir

Groveland, CA — About 50 people met at Rush Creek Lodge on Saturday to hear from Ted Roosevelt, the 4th great-grandson of former US President Theodore Roosevelt, and Robert Hannah, great-great-grandson of famed naturalist John Muir.

Hannah and Roosevelt were celebrating the historic 1903 meeting between John Muir and Teddy Roosevelt in Yosemite, which became the impetus for the development of the national park system, including granting federal protection to Yosemite in 1906. They discussed things that their ancestors bonded over, including their desire to preserve land and resources for the coming generations.

The event’s moderator asked the pair a few questions and allowed them to share their vision and passion for protecting the public and wild lands in the United States, followed by a question-and-answer period with participation from the audience.

They pointed out how the issue of conservation is not always a political one, with many members of both parties seeking and supporting protections for public and wild lands in this country. They encouraged the audience to be politically involved and to reach out to their local, state, and federal elected officials to make their voices heard.