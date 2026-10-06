Alvarado-Gil Applauds Food Bank Tax Credit Extension

Sacramento, CA — A bill co-authored by Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that extends the Farmer to Food Bank Tax Credit.

It was first approved in 2011 and is set to expire at the end of the year. Senate Bill 881 continues a 15% state tax credit for farmers, growers, and food producers who donate surplus fresh produce, dairy, meat, grains, and other safe-to-eat foods to California food banks.

“This is a straightforward win for the people who grow our food and the families who need it,” says Senator Alvarado-Gil. “Farmers should not lose a proven incentive to keep good food out of the waste stream and on the tables of people facing hunger. Extending this credit through 2032 gives our agricultural communities and local food banks the certainty they need to keep working together.”

In some years, supporters said the program has generated over $10 million in food donations.