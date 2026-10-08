Inquisitive Puppy Saved By Alert Owners

Angels Camp, CA – An inquisitive puppy recently adopted from the Calaveras Humane Society (CHS) recently ended up in a life-threatening situation.

Shelter officials warn owners about food items around the house that could be deadly to pets. Puppy Riff sniffed out something in his dad’s backpack and ate it. Unfortunately, it was chewing gum containing xylitol, an ingredient often found in sugarless gums, low-calorie peanut butter, and several other common items, which is highly toxic to dogs, according to CHS officials, adding, “Fortunately, his alert parents found him acting strangely and immediately got him to a vet. Their quick action, along with the dedicated work of Dr. Tom Heermance at Angels Veterinary Clinic, saved this sweet boy’s life.”

To avoid this deadly disaster, remember to keep edible items out of reach of pets, who, with their powerful noses, can sniff out and eat them, possibly poisoning them. Riff has a clean bill of health, and his owner recently brought him to the shelter for some hugs and kisses. The pair even stopped by to check out the abundance of kittens, hoping to find a furever home, like Riff.