Seasonal Changes At Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA — As the busy tourist season winds down in Yosemite National Park, there are some key changes taking effect this month.

Effective last night, overnight parking is no longer allowed on Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road. Both roads are anticipated to remain open for travel through at least the end of the month, weather permitting. However, services on Tioga Road are no longer available for the season.

The reservation system remains in place for the Wawona and Hogdon Meadow campgrounds through October 25. At that point, they will switch to first-come, first-served. A reservation is still needed for Upper Pines campground (open year-round) and Camp 4 (reservation required through November 29). All other campgrounds will close for the season by the end of October.

Seasonal public YARTS service from Tuolumne County, Mammoth Lakes, and Fresno County has concluded for the season. YARTS still provides service along Highway 141.

Bear activity is at its peak during the Fall, according to Yosemite officials. So far this month, six bears have been hit by cars. Travel with caution and at the speed limit. Also, make sure to keep food within arm’s reach while picnicking or hiking. Overnight, store all food and scented items in bear-proof lockers or hard-sided buildings.

Wilderness permit stations have changed to self-registration, except for Yosemite Valley and Hetch Hetchy. They will both switch on Monday, October 19. The Half Dome cables are down for the season.

Some information centers, stores, and restaurants have also recently closed for the season or reduced hours.