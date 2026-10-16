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Focus On Summerville High School

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By B.J. Hansen
Brett Christopher - Summerville High School Superintendent

Brett Christopher - Summerville High School Superintendent

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Tuolumne, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature new Summerville High School Superintendent Brett Christopher.

He will provide an update on new projects and initiatives this school year. He will also talk about enrollment trends, challenges facing rural education, infrastructure improvements, teaching in the era of AI, Career Technical Education Offerings, and preparing students for life after high school.

Christopher is in his first year as Superintendent after previously serving as Principal.

Last week’s show featured Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey.

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