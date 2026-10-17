Turnovers Cost Wildcats

Written by Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats lost on the road Friday night to the Hughson Huskies 31-14.

Hughson’s offense was on display for much of the first half. The first two Husky drives ended in touchdowns, spotting Hughson a 14-0 lead before Sonora had run more than three plays. The Wildcats offense found the end zone in the second quarter, bringing them within a touchdown at halftime. Sonora received the second-half kickoff and burned 8:20 of clock en route to a touchdown and a tie ballgame. Hughson took only two plays of their own to regain the lead, a 55-yard pass to star tight end Titus Beers. Sonora looked to answer on their next drive, but a costly fumble deep in their own territory was recovered by Hughson and turned into a field goal. An unsuccessful fourth-down conversion at midfield ended the next Wildcat drive and led to another Hughson touchdown.

Wyatt Ling was the Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his strong pass rush on defense. Colton Gibson delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game. Sonora falls to 4-4 on the season and 1-2 in TVL play. The Wildcats are home next week, hosting Ripon