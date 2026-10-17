Riptide Shut Out Bret Harte, 37-0

Written by Jeremy Hurtado

Angles Camp—The River Islands Riptide brought their high-powered offense to Dorroh Field on Friday night and left with a convincing 37-0 victory over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs, improving to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in Mother Lode League play.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Bullfrogs showed flashes of offensive progress against the Riptide defense, moving the football both through the air and on the ground. However, every time Bret Harte crossed into the River Islands’ 30-yard line, its offensive momentum stalled. The Bullfrogs repeatedly came up short on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs and coming away without a point.

Early in the game, Bret Harte established a solid ground game against River Islands and put together its strongest rushing performance of the season. Joshua Wahlman and TJ Bent both turned in solid performances on the ground, providing a bright spot for the Bullfrogs despite the shutout loss.

Jack Brixie returned to the lineup following a one-game suspension and made an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball. His return provided a boost for the Bullfrogs, but Bret Harte ultimately couldn’t slow down the Riptide enough to change the outcome.

With the loss, Bret Harte falls to 2-5 on the season, 0-3 in MLL play, and will be on the road next week at Calaveras. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.; If you can’t make the trip to Calaveras, you can catch all the action live on Star 92.7 KZSQ, streaming on KZSQ.com and the myMotherLode app.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Danny Scott and Noel Rathmel as your hosts for all the action, and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be on Star 92.7 FM with Jeremy Hurtado.

Live video and archives of football games will be on myMotherLode.tv; information about the season is on the High School Sports Page here, or download the myMotherLode app now for Android or Apple devices.