PG&E Updates Remaining Power Shutoffs In Mother Lode

PG&E customers in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County still under a PSPS—PG&E map

Calaveras County, CA — The utility reports that all of Tuolumne and Mariposa County customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have had their power turned back on.

In Calaveras County, 185 customers in the Wilseyville area remain without power. PG&E spokesperson Melissa Subbotin tells Central Sierra Broadcasting, “While crews were patrolling power lines and inspected equipment, they found a section of line damaged. A crew is on site working on repairs.”

The estimated time of repair is noon today.

At the height of the PSPS, it impacted 7,200 customers in Tuolumne County, 10,700 in Calaveras County, and 1,300 in Mariposa County. Customers can check their address for updates, estimated restoration times, and other information; click here.