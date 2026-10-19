Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mariposa Man Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident Involving Gunfire

Add us as a preferred source
By Nic Peterson
John Paul Alvarado - MCSO Booking Photo

John Paul Alvarado - MCSO Booking Photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa, CA– A man was arrested in Mariposa County after allegedly firing multiple shots at a victim during a domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, John Paul Alvarado fired three shots at the victim as she attempted to flee in her vehicle, while threatening to kill her. Alvarado reportedly left the residence a short time later. Deputies located his vehicle traveling through town and conducted a felony vehicle stop on Highway 49 South near Ashworth Road.  Alvarado was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Briese praised the deputies, dispatchers, and other personnel involved for their quick response, coordination, and professionalism. “The safety of our community is always our top priority. Outstanding work by everyone involved.” Briese said.

Alvarado was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, along with multiple other charges.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.