Ballot Reminders Ahead Of The November Election

Sonora, CA — The General Election is just two weeks away.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donny McNair spoke about it at today’s board of supervisors meeting, noting, “We sent out ballots to all registered voters, and if you have not received your ballot yet, please contact our office, or stop by, so we can suspend and reissue your ballot. Keep in mind that this coming Monday, October 26, is the last day that we will actually mail an extra ballot. After that, you will need to come into a vote center to have us suspend and reissue your ballot.”

Yesterday (October 19) was the last day to register to vote online and still receive a ballot via the mail. People can still register by stopping by the Elections Office or one of the vote centers, and they can vote in-person.

The Tuolumne County Election’s Office at 2 South Green Street is currently operating as a vote center through Election Day. The Tuolumne Resilience Center is opening Saturday as a vote center through Election Day. The Groveland Resilience Center, Twain Harte Bible Church, and Jamestown Community Hall will be open October 31 through Election Day.

McNair adds that if you are voting by mail, make sure to sign the back of the envelope. He encourages people to drop it off at one of the 10 designated drop sites in the county. They can also be returned via mail but must be postmarked by November 3.

For more information on voting sites in Tuolumne County, click here.

For information about Calaveras County, click here.