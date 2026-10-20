PG&E Addresses Criticisms About PSPS Outages

Sonora, CA — Questions surrounding PG&E calling a Public Safety Power Shutoff with a lack of noticeable winds were raised by members of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Nathan Alonzo, PG&E Government Affairs Representative, was on hand at today’s board meeting.

He stated that there was a “convergence of factors” that led to the company cutting power to around 7,250 customers in Tuolumne County on Wednesday evening and continuing into Friday.

He stated there was a Red Flag fire warning issued by the National Weather Service, low humidity, warm temperatures, and dry fuels.

Alonzo said, “Our weather and meteorology team observed sustained winds at about 25 miles an hour on Mount Elizabeth and gusts there at about 34 miles an hour, and relative humidity values that dropped down into the single digits. Those were some of the factors we were looking at and some of the factors that led to the calling and implementation of a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.”

It was noted that Alonzo had a limited amount of time to attend today’s meeting, but he volunteered to take specific questions and return with others from PG&E at a future meeting where the board of supervisors could agendize a more in-depth conversation.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk had put together a list of 20 questions ahead of the meeting and welcomed Alonzo to return on another day so that there could be more discussion. Kirk, on a positive note, also praised how the relationship/communication with PG&E has improved in recent years. Click here to view Supervisor Kirk’s 20 questions.

Two items Kirk sought answers to today involved whether there are ways for businesses and individuals to recoup costs for the impacts and whether there are ways to better pre-stage and wait to see if there are actually high wind speeds (before cutting power).

On the first item, Alonzo said customers could file claims at PGE.com/claims, and they will be looked at on an individual basis.

On the latter item, he highlighted the complexities of turning power off, and noted that actions often come an hour before an anticipated weather event.

Alonzo also stated that damage to equipment can be caused by relatively moderate winds.

Supervisor Jaron Brandon pressed with additional questions about why the PSPS event wasn’t called off at the last minute. He said, “It wasn’t even a normal windy day, but it was like a dead still day. Why did PG&E not delay or cancel on that day, with new data (show low wind speeds).”

Alonzo responded that he would go back and get the live-time conversations and how the decisions were made, but noted that he understands there were some high winds witnessed in higher elevations like Mt. Elizabeth, Groveland, Strawberry, and Buck Meadows.

He said that more information would come out in a required after-action report that will be submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission (and made available to the board of supervisors). He also said the grid is interconnected and there could be winds in other areas that lead to the decision to de-energize.

Alonzo also stated during his presentation that Community Resource Centers were open in Tuolumne County at the Word of Life Church in Mi Wuk Village and at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. Mi Wuk Village had around 385 people stop by, and Twain Harte had about 365.