Inclement Weather To Close Passes

Update at 4:35 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans, following Yosemite National Park, will temporarily close both Sonora and Ebbetts Pass tomorrow.

We reported earlier below that Yosemite had announced it would temporarily close Tioga Road, the continuation of Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) through the park, at 5 p.m. Wednesday (10/21/26). Caltrans has now reported that the two roadways it oversees, Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, will have temporary road closures in place this week.

The eastbound closure of Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County will be set at Kennedy Meadows, and the westbound at Brownie Creek. In Calaveras County, the Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass eastbound closure will be set at Lake Alpine, and the westbound closure will be set at the Raymond Meadows closure gate. Both will temporarily close at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Caltrans advised they will continue to keep both passes in intermittent closure status until our maintenance crews can reassess the roadways to safely reopen to motorists. Further details on Tioga Pass can be viewed below.

Original post at 3 p.m.: Yosemite, CA – Forecasted inclement weather over the next couple of days has Yosemite National Park closing Tioga Road tomorrow.

Heavy snow is expected in higher elevations beginning on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Tioga Road, the continuation of Highway 120 through the park, will temporarily close Wednesday at 5 pm due to the potential for wet, icy, slippery roadway conditions.

No estimated reopening time has been given, as road crews will have to check the roadway after the snowfall for damage, hazards, or debris that needs to be cleared before the road is safe for visitors to travel.

To check road conditions in the park, call 209/372-0200 (then 1, 1), or go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on traffic to get 24/7 roadway conditions in the region. While Yosemite officials oversee Tioga Pass Highway 120, Caltrans manages Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass. It has not yet announced any upcoming closures. We’ll provide an update if that happens.